Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Voting Results: Noby Marcose & Anoop Krishnan In Bottom Two?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is going through its 14th week. For the unversed, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has been extended for another two weeks. On the other hand, a double eviction took place in the recent weekend episode, in which contestants- Remya Panicker and Soorya Menon were seen bidding goodbye to the show, which decreased the population in the house to 8 members.

Notably, all the 8 contestants currently competing for the coveted trophy are Anoop Krishnan, Dimpal Bhal, Manikuttan, Sai Vishnu, Kidilam Firoz, Rithu Manthra, Noby Marcose and Ramzan Muhammed. Let us tell you that the 14th week nomination took place recently (Monday) that saw names of possible finalists emerging in the list. 6 contestants- Anoop, Manikuttan, Dimpal, Sai, Firoz and Noby have been nominated this time. Interestingly, the subject about prevailing groupism in the house, which also sparked several arguments in the weekend episode, became the reason for several nominations this time.

Well, as the show inches towards its finale, the mini-screen audiences are leaving no stone unturned to save their favourite contestants from the elimination by casting maximum votes. Reportedly, the open nomination process and the extension of the show have impacted the voting lines this week. As per the leading tabloid The News Crunch, the voting results on day 1 witnessed Manikuttan topping the list followed by Dimpal Bhal and Sai Vishnu. Interestingly, Sai became the talk of the town last weekend after he questioned groupism in the house which in fact turned him an instant favourite of the mini-screen audience. On the other hand, Kidilam Firoz, who was accused of bringing in topics about charity and promoting groupism in the house as a strategy has taken over the fourth position.

Surprisingly, Noby and Anoop are in the bottom two of the list. Though Noby's performance in tasks was highly slammed by the audience, a decrease in the number of Anoop's votes has come as a surprise, as the promising contestant was most of the time seen winning tasks and performing flawlessly in every other activity given by Bigg Boss. Well, with the voting results and buzz about the duo being in the bottom positions going viral on social media, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the upcoming days.