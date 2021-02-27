Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 1 Elimination: Lekshmi Jayan Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the biggest reality show on Malayalam television, has finally had its first elimination. According to believable sources, Lekshmi Jayan is the first contestant to get evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted show. The reports suggest that Lekshmi was eliminated from the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house, as she lacked public support.

According to the reports, both Lekshmi Jayan and Sandhya Manoj were in the danger zone with the least number of votes aka public support. However, Bigg Boss chose Lekshmi for the eliminations, considering her weak performance throughout the first two weeks. But, the rumour mills suggest that the singer might re-enter the show as a wildcard entry, after a couple of weeks.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Sai Vishnu might get eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. But the actor-model reportedly received immense support from the audiences and earned second place in the voting process. Dimpal Bhal, the psychologist-model has topped the voting process by receiving maximum numbers of votes, this week.

Rithu Manthra, Bhagyalakshmi, and Kidilam Firoz, the other contestants who were nominated for the eliminations this week, also earned an immense support from the audiences. If the reports are to be true, Rithu Manthra has earned the third position in the voting process. According to the latest promos, it has been confirmed that Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house will have a new wildcard entry, this week.