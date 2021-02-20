Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 1: No Elimination And Nomination This Week?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is indeed on the right track. With just one week, the third season of the popular reality show garnered huge attention of the mini-screen audiences. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the contestants have now garnered a huge fan base for themselves by bringing an emotional element through the show's maiden task.

For the unversed, the first task of the show requires contestants to share their life stories from any given topic on the screen. During the task, most of the contestants were seen turning emotional, as they shared a few tragedies of their lives and loss of their near and dear ones. Interestingly, contestants including Soorya Menon, Dimpal Bhal, Nobby Marcose, and Manikuttan made an impact with their moving stories.

Well now, with many discussing the nomination process this time, let us tell you that the first week of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will be elimination-free. Yes, you read that right. Reportedly, the online voting of the show will only start next week, where you can send across your valuable votes through the Disney+ Hotstar app and missed call numbers provided by the team. Reportedly, the makers have given 1 week of respite to the contestants for them to settle down and gel with other housemates.

Notably, the first nomination will take place on Monday (February 22), while the elimination process will be held on Saturday-Sunday when host Mohanlal joins the housemates.

On a related note, if reports are to be believed, two wild-card contestants Dhanya Nath and Michelle Ann Daniel might enter the show in the first weekend. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

The other 14 contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 are Manikuttan, Nobby, Dimpal, Firoz, Majiziya, Soorya Menon, Lekshmi, Sai Vishnu, Anoop Krishnan, Adoney John, Ramzan, Rithu Mantra, Sandhya Manoj, and Bhagyalakshmi.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dimpal Bhal Will Enter The Finale, Predicts Bhagyalakshmi!

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dhanya Nath And Michelle Ann Daniel To Enter The Show As Wild Card Contestants?