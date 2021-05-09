Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 11 Elimination: Remya And Soorya Get Saved; No Elimination This Week

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the Mohanlal-hosted reality show has reportedly had its week 11 elimination. Remya Panicker and Soorya Menon, the two contestants who were in the danger zone, got saved at the last minute. Later, host Mohanlal revealed that it is an elimination-free week for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

As reported earlier, both Remya and Soorya were in the danger zone, in the week 11 eliminations. Even though it was speculated that Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house will witness a double eviction this week, Bigg Boss decided to cancel the elimination this week, upon host Mohanlal's special request.

Earlier, it was reported that Remya Panicker has been evicted this week, while Soorya Menon has got saved. However, the air is now finally cleared after the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 aired. If the rumours are to be true, the eliminations got canceled this week, as the show is getting an extension of two weeks.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 9 Elimination: Adoney John Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Meanwhile, it is also rumored that Dimpal Bhal, the contestant who left the show post her father's untimely demise, might re-enter Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. According to the latest grapevine, Dimpal has already reached back in Chennai and is expected to get done with her Covid test and other formalities in a couple of days.

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Votings Is Closed Early This Week; Here's Why!

Coming back to this week's voting process, Manikuttan has reportedly topped by receiving a maximum number of votes from the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 audiences. The other nominated contestants, including Rithu Manthra, Ramzan Muhammed, and Sai Vishnu, have also managed to earn good support from the viewers.