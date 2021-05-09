Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 11 Elimination: Remya Is Evicted, Soorya Gets Saved?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the Mohanlal-hosted reality show has reportedly had its week 11 elimination. Remya Panicker, who re-entered the house after getting evicted in week 4, is finally out. As per the reports, Soorya Menon, who was expected to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house, has got saved.

As per the reports, both Remya and Soorya were in the danger zone, in the week 11 eliminations. However, the Chunks actor received the least number of votes from the audiences, which led to her permanent eviction from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. To the unversed, Remya Panicker had got evicted in the week 4 eliminations but re-entered the house on the special occasion of Easter.

Even though it was speculated that Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house will witness a double eviction this week, the sources suggest that only Remya Panicker is out of the house. Soorya Menon, who has been receiving flak from the audience for her love strategy, had high chances to get evicted. But the model-DJ reportedly got saved at the last minute.

Meanwhile, it is also rumored that Dimpal Bhal, the contestant who left the show post her father's untimely demise, might re-enter Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. According to the latest grapevine, Dimpal has already reached back in Chennai and is expected to get done with her Covid test and other formalities in a couple of days.

Coming back to this week's voting process, Manikuttan has reportedly topped by receiving a maximum number of votes from the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 audiences. The other nominated contestants, including Rithu Manthra, Ramzan Muhammed, and Sai Vishnu, have also managed to earn good support from the viewers.