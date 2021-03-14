Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 3 Elimination: Angel Thomas Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the biggest reality show on Malayalam television, has had its week 3 elimination. As per the latest updates, Angel Thomas, who entered the show as a wildcard entry, has got evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted show. Angel Thomas walked out of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 as she received the least number of votes from the viewers.

The young model had entered the Bigg Boss Malayalam house, stating that she was there for Manikuttan. However, Angel Thomas's love strategy never worked in her favor, as the actor never reciprocated. Instead, she developed a casual relationship with another Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestant Adoney John, but that didn't go well with the viewers.

Angel Thomas was even bashed by the viewers of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 on social media platforms, for her aimless love strategy. The audiences have been constantly requesting the Bigg Boss team to eliminate Angel, as she has nothing much to do in the show as an entertainer. She was also criticized for underperforming in this week's college task, which was otherwise highly appreciated.

If the reports are to be true, Manikuttan has topped this week's elimination by receiving the maximum number of votes. The sources suggest that Firoz Khan and Sajna, the couple who entered the house as wildcard entries, are in the second position. Rithu Manthra, Soorya Menon, and Anoop Krishnan, who performed well at this week's task, also got saved at the week 3 nominations of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Coming to other recent happenings of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house, Ramzan Muhammed has won the captaincy task of this week, along with a "nomination free card" which he can use in the future. The jail will remain closed this week, as all contestants performed exceptionally well in the weekly task.

