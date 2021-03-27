Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 5 Elimination: Majiziya Bhanu Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the most popular reality show on Malayalam television, has had its week 5 elimination. As per the reports, Majiziya Bhanu has got evicted from the Mohanlal-hosted show during this week's elimination. The sources close to Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 suggests the Majiziya Bhanu got eliminated from the show on the grounds of fewer votes and continuous rule violations.

The powerlifter, who has been considered as one of the most-confident contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, had garnered attention by violating the house rules multiple times. Mohanlal, the host had warned Majiziiya Bhanu against removing her mike while talking to other contestants, in the last consecutive weekends.

However, the powerlifter broke a couple of rules once again this week, by physically assaulting her fellow contestants during the weekly tasks. Majiziya Bhanu's actions had highly disappointed both her Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 housemates as well as the audiences. She received severe backlash on social media, and the audience demanded her eviction from the show.

Majiziya Bhanu's journey at the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has thus come to an end, even though she has always been confident that she won't be evicted from the show so soon. However, a group of fans have been unhappy with the elimination process of the Mohanlal show, and are pointing out that only female contestants have been getting evicted.

According to the sources, Dimpal Bhal and Firoz Khan-Sajna duo have topped the voting this week as well. Rithu Manthra, the actress-model has also been receiving great support from the audiences. The other nominated contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, including Sai Vishnu, Surya Menon, and Anoop Krishnan, also got saved from the elimination this week.

