Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 6 Elimination: Bhagyalakshmi Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the biggest reality show in Malayalam television had its week 6 elimination today. Bhagyalakshmi, the popular dubbing artist is evicted from the Mohanlal show this weekend. Bhagyalakshmi's eviction came out as a great shock for the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 housemates, as well as the audience.

Mohanlal, the host surprised the housemates by announcing the elimination on Saturday, thus breaking the norm. Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 had its week 6 elimination tonight, as the world is celebrating Easter tomorrow. In tonight's episode, Mohanlal also confirmed that big celebrations are planned for the housemates on the special occasion of Easter.

Reportedly, Bhagyalakshmi received the least number of votes from the audiences this weekend. It is also speculated that the dubbing artist got evicted from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, as she was frequently requesting Bigg Boss to free her from this game. Bhagyalakshmi had predicted that she might get evicted this weekend, in the last few episodes.

Bhagyalakshmi had created quite a stir inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house during her stint. The dubbing artist earned a big fan following with her strong personality. But at the same time, the audiences were disappointed with her nature of keeping grudges against fellow housemates. Bhagyalakshmi had received flak on social media for her remarks on fellow contestant Sai Vishnu, a couple of days back.