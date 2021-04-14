Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 7 Elimination: Firoz Khan-Sajina Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

In a shocking turn of events, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house witnessed its week 7 elimination today. Firoz Khan-Sajina, the highly popular couple who entered the house as a single contestant, is evicted from the Mohanlal show. Sajina and Firoz were eliminated for their misconduct inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house.

Earlier, it was reported that Mohanlal is making a comeback to the house with the Vishu special episode on April 14, Wednesday. However, the superstar made an entry on the episode that aired on April 13, Tuesday. The host, who was visibly upset with Sajina-Firoz's actions inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house, asked the other housemates including Remya Panicker, Dimpal Bhal, Manikuttan, Kidilam Firoz, Rithu Manthra, Soorya Menon, and others to share their complaints about the couple.

To the unversed, Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house witnessed a high voltage drama throughout the last weekend, thanks to Firoz Khan-Sajina's antics. The other contestants of the Bigg Boss house were extremely upset with the couple for personally attacking them. Mohanlal had punished Sajina-Firoz multiple times in the previous weeks for their usage of words in the show and personally attacking fellow contestants.

Th host, who harshly criticized Firoz Khan-Sajina's actions inside the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house, played videos of their misbehavior. Mohanlal later announced that the couple is evicted from the show, as they have been breaking the rules despite receiving multiple warnings. The superstar pointed out that Sajina-Firoz's behaviour has been deeply affecting the family audiences.

Even though Sajina tried to explain their stand to Mohanlal before exiting the house, the superstar refused to listen. Before their exit, Firoz Khan-Sajina apologized to the fellow contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 for their harsh behaviour towards them. However, the other contestants seemed unmoved by the couple's apology.

