      Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 8 Elimination: Sandhya Manoj Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show

      Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the popular reality show hosted by Mohanlal, had its Week 8 elimination today. Sandhya Manoj, one of the most popular contestants has got evicted from the show this week. Even though initially it was speculated that it is going to be a double eviction for Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 this time, it was revealed to be false.

      As per the reports, Sandhya Manoj has received the least number of votes from the audiences this week. Even though Soorya Menon, another popular contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 was also considered for the eviction this week, she was saved at the last moment.

      Unlike the usual eliminations, Sandhya Manoj didn't get a chance to click pictures with her housemates of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 house. The dancer was asked to come out through a different exit of the house, to the much surprise of her fellow contestants. However, host Mohanlal provided her with a chance to interact with her housemates, before leaving the show.

      If the reports are to be true, Dimpal Bhal and Sai Vishnu topped the voting of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, this week. The other contestants who were nominated, including Anoop Krishnan and Rithu Manthra, also got saved from the evictions, thanks to their strong fan base among the audiences.

