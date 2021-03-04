Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Will Michelle Ann Daniel Bid Goodbye To The Show This Week?

Popular reality show Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is nearing yet another weekend. On the third weekend, host Mohanlal will have a lot to discuss with the contestants, especially after a high-voltage week that saw several brawls, arguments and even physical attacks. On the other hand, one among them will go back home ending their ambitious journey in the show.

Talking about the nominated contestants, Bhagyalakshmi, Sai Vishnu, Dimpal Bhal, Soorya Menon and Anoop Krishna have been nominated through the usual nomination process. Notably, contestants Firoz Khan, Sajna (the duo should be counted as a single unit) and Michelle Ann Daniel were directly nominated by Mohanlal as a punishment for breaking the rules of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Well, with several speculations doing the rounds about the elimination process this week, reports are rife that actress Michelle might have to pack her bags to return home as the second eliminated contestant of the season.

Several polls also suggest that the Oru Adaar Love star has high chances of getting eliminated as her performance wasn't impressive last week compared to the second week when she entered the house as a wildcard contestant. Apparently, the young actress had slammed Dimpal Bhal and alleged that the latter's emotional story about her dead friend was partially cooked up, which indeed became the talk of the town. Though Michelle's strong stand received huge applause on social media, the actress' inactiveness was noted in various tasks. Well, with reports stating her eviction, we will have to wait and watch to see what unfolds in the weekend episode.

On a related note, Manikuttan is the current captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. The previous weekend saw the entry of two wildcard contestants namely Angel Thomas and Ramya Panicker.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sai Vishnu Injures Sajna Firoz; Luxury Budget Task Gets Cancelled

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Sai Vishnu Gets Aggressive Again; Pushes Sajna Firoz During Task