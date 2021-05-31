Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Winner: Manikuttan Might Win The Title With Massive Votes!

The voting lines are closed and the innumerable fans and followers of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 are now waiting to witness season's grand finale. For the unversed, the show's shooting which was being held in Chennai was suspended recently owing to the spike in cases of COVID-19. The 8 contestants who were competing for the ticket to finale task were declared as the finalists. On the other hand, it was announced that a winner will be chosen among them with the help of audiences' votes.

Well now, with several speculations about the possible winner going viral on social media, the latest we hear is about Manikuttan raising the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. As per reports, the actor had a stiff competition with another strong contestant Sai Vishnu, who has a massive fan following on social media. However, Manikuttan's voting graph saw a major rise on the last day as he reportedly bagged massive votes from the audience.

Since Bigg Boss Malayalam 3's inception, Manikuttan was expected to be one of the finalists of the season. With his sensible take on various issues and friendly nature with the other contestants, the star garnered huge love and instantly became the favourite of many. Notably, before foraying into films, the actor became a household name with his debut soap opera Kayamkulam Kochunni and therefore his re-entry into mini-screen with Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 didn't take much time to grab the attention of the audience.

On a related note, currently, Anoop Krishnan, Dimpal Bhal, Noby Marcose, Sai, Rithu Manthra, Kidilam Firoz and Ramzan Muhammed are competing with Manikuttan in the final round. More information about the final event is yet to be made by the makers. However, reports are rife that the highly awaited event might take place in Kochi, soon after the Kerala lockdown ends on June 9.