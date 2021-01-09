Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3: Here Is The List Of Rumoured Contestants!

Bigg Boss Malayalam, the highly popular reality show is all set to be back on television screens with a 3rd season. Mohanlal will return as the host with the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, which will be premiered soon. The news was confirmed after actor Tovino Thomas revealed the logo of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, during the launch of Asianet's singing reality show Star Singer.

Reportedly, the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 are expected to re-enter the show, as the season abruptly ended due to the pandemic. Along with the contestants of Season 2, the new installment is expected to bring some of the most controversial figures from the various aspects of society.

Here is the list of rumoured contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. Have a look...

Reshmi Nair

The model, who garnered attention by organizing the "Kiss Of Love" protest that fought against moral policing. Reshmi Nair was also arrested for her alleged involvement with a sex racket.

Bobby Chemmannur

The businessman turned philanthropist, who has always created sensations on social media platforms with his activities. BobbY Chemmannur is also known for his fondness for football.

Govind Padmasoorya

The popular actor-turned-television host, who is best known for his stint with the renowned dance reality show D 4 Dance, which was aired in Mazhavil Manorama. Govind Padmasoorya once again garnered attention by playing a negative role in Allu Arjun starring blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramloo.

Archana Kavi

The popular actress, who is best known for her debut film Neelathamara, which is directed by Lal Jose. Archana Kavi is now popular on social media platforms for her directorial ventures.

Kani Kusruthi

The popular theatre-film actor, who won the Best Actress trophy at the Kerala State Film Awards of 2020. Kani Kusruthi is also popular on social media platforms for the unique choices she made in her personal life.

Anarkali Marakkar

The young actress, who made a decent debut with the campus film Aanandam, and later won the hearts with her performance in Uyare.

Seema Vineeth

The transgender make-up artist, who is well known for the brave stands she took against sexual offenders and cyberbullies.

