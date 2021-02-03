Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 Promo Is Out: Mohanlal Says 'The Show Must Go On'

The much-awaited first promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 is finally here. The highly promising first promo, that features the host Mohanlal assures that the third season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is going to be bigger and better. In the promo, host Mohanlal says 'the show must go on', which is the tagline of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

The first promo, which is based on the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, states the importance of survival during these tough times. In the promo, Mohanlal emphasizes how each and every individual has turned into a superhero during this pandemic, with their fight to survive.

From the bus driver who turned into a biriyani seller to make a living, to how the usual meetings have shifted to online meetings, the first promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 has portrayed the basic changes that society underwent in the last year. Towards the end of the promo, host Mohanlal, who was a Kerala State Winner in Boxing, comes with his boxing gloves and further emphasizes the importance of rising up.

The complete actor reminds the audience that there is always room for celebrations even during the toughest times. He also adds that entertainment is our right. The promo ends with Mohanlal saying" "Bigger, Better, Bigg Boss Season 3; The Show Must Go On."

The highly promising first promo of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 has already won the internet and has increased anticipation among the audiences. As per the latest updates, the Mohanlal-hosted show will mostly premiere on February 20, Saturday, on the popular channel Asianet. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made very soon.

