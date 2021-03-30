Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Bhagyalakshmi, Noby Marcose, Sajina-Firoz & Others

The 7th week nomination process of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 came as a surprise for many, including the contestants and the mini-screen audiences. Apparently, a total of 8 contestants have been nominated this time. Interestingly, a few new names popped up this time, courtesy the previous weekend episode that saw host Mohanlal calling out some safe gamers and slow runners of the show for a task.

In the nomination process, each contestant was randomly picked and called into the confession room to nominate any two housemates with valid reasons for the same. The current captain of the house Sai Vishnu was excused from the process. Contestants including Bhagyalakshmi, Sajina-Firoz, Anoop Krishnan, Sandhya Manoj, Noby Marcose, Soorya Menon, Ramzan Muhammed and Kidilam Firoz have been nominated this time.

As usual, Sajina-Firoz received the highest votes. On the other hand, Anoop bagged 4 votes in the 7th week nomination. Notably, Ramzan didn't use the nomination free pass despite getting nominated this week. On a related note, Majiziya Bhanu was eliminated last week from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Check out the nomination list and voting process here.

Nominations This Week

Bhagyalakshmi

Sajina-Firoz

Anoop

Sandhya

Noby

Soorya

Ramzan

Kidilam Firoz

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

• Install the Disney+ Hotstar App (Available in both Android and iOS phones).

• Create an account using your email id, phone number or social media account. • Type 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' in the search bar.

• Click on the 'Vote Now' icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list. (250 votes per week)

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

