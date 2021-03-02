Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: Here’s How You Can Vote For Soorya Menon, Sai Vishnu & Others

Post the exit of singer Lakshmi Jayan, the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 went through second nomination process of the season. 5 contestants including Bhagyalakshmi, Sai Vishnu, Dimpal Bhal, Soorya Menon and Anoop Krishna were nominated through the process.

Notably, contestants Firoz Khan, Sajna (the duo should be counted as a single contestant) and Michelle Ann Daniel were directly nominated this week as a punishment for breaking the rules of the house.

In the process, contestants were required to enter the confession room one after the other and nominate any two housemates stating the reason for the same. Interestingly, one of the promising contestants of the season Dimpal received the highest votes (7). Many including Sai Vishnu voted for her stating that she has double standards. Contestants Sandhya and Bhagyalakshmi mentioned Dimpal's health as a reason to vote for her, which they think might get affected with the soaring temperature of the house.

On the other hand, Soorya was voted for her calm and introverted nature. The model-turned-actress, who was the captain of the house last week received 6 votes.

On a related note, Manikuttan, the current captain of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, and wild card contestants Angel Thomas and Remya Panicker were excused from the nomination process.

Nominated Contestants This Week

Bhagyalakshmi

Sai Vishnu

Dimpal Bhal

Soorya Menon

Anoop Krishna

Firoz & Sajna

Michelle Ann Daniel

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

• Install the Disney+ Hotstar App (Available in both Android and iOS phones).

• Create an account using your email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' in the search bar.

• Click on the 'Vote Now' icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list. (250 votes per week)

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Angel Thomas' Love Track With Adoney John Surprises Housemates; Promo Goes Viral

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Week 1 Elimination: Lekshmi Jayan Is Evicted From The Mohanlal Show