Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: How To Vote For Anoop Krishnan, Sai Vishnu And Others?

The 11th week of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 has begun. The 10 contestants left inside the house are now competing with each other for the coveted trophy. Notably, the mini-screen audiences recently witnessed one of the strong contestants Manikuttan walking out of the show. Though speculations are rife that the Chotta Mumbai actor might make a come back in the house, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Well, the week's nomination was held in the Monday episode of the show. As usual, each contestant was randomly picked and called to the confession room to nominate any two housemates. The new captain of the house Remya Panicker and another contestant Ramzan Muhammed were excused from the recent process. For the unversed, Ramzan has been directly nominated for every nomination process until the finale as a punishment for breaking the rule of the house last week.

A total of 6 contestants including Sai Vishnu, Anoop Krishnan, Soorya Menon, Adoney, Kidilam Firoz and Ramzan have been nominated this time. Sai, who was seen losing his cool most of the time in the previous 'Naatukootam' task received the highest votes (7).

On a related note, the house of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is now going through a coin collection task.

Nominations This Week

Sai

Anoop

Soorya

Ramzan

Adoney

Kidilam Firoz

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

• Install the Disney+ Hotstar App (Available in both Android and iOS phones).

• Create an account using your email id, phone number or social media account. • Type 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' in the search bar.

• Click on the 'Vote Now' icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list (250 votes per week).

• It is to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.