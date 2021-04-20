Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: How To Vote For Dimpal Bhal, Anoop Krishnan, Soorya Menon & Others?

Mohanlal's Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 is inching towards the grand finale. With just 40 days (approx) to go, the 12 contestants inside the house are leaving no stone unturned to play their game strategically and cautiously. Well, after the shocking eviction of Firoz Khan and Sajina Firoz from the show, the mini-screen audiences witnessed the 10th week nominations on Monday.

This time, 6 contestants including Dimpal Bhal, Soorya Menon, Anoop Krishnan, Sandhya Manoj, Rithu Manthra and Sai Vishnu have been nominated. Adoney John, the new captain of the house and the winners of the previous task- Manikuttan, Kidilam Firoz and Ramzan Muhammed were excused from the nomination process. Out of the nominated contestants, Dimpal received the highest votes (6) as many pointed out her overreactions and double standards.

On a related note, the eviction-free pass bestowed to Ramzan during week 4 expired on Monday. Though the popular dancer was asked if he wishes to pass on the card to any other nominated contestants, he stated that he was unwilling to give it to anyone else and therefore wants to reject the offer.

Nominations This Week

Sai Vishnu

Anoop Krishnan

Soorya Menon

Dimpal Bhal

Rithu Manthra

Sandhya Manoj

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

• Install the Disney+ Hotstar App (Available in both Android and iOS phones).

• Create an account using your email id, phone number or social media account. • Type 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' in the search bar.

• Click on the 'Vote Now' icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list (250 votes per week).

• It is to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

