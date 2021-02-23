    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: How To Vote For Dimpal Bhal, Rithu Manthra, Bhagyalakshmi & Others?

      The house of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 witnessed this season's maiden nomination process on Monday. In the process, the 14 contestants (who entered the house on Day 1) were asked to enter the confession room one after the other and nominate any two housemates.

      The new captain of the house Soorya Menon and wild card contestants Firoz Khan, Sajna Firoz and Michelle Ann Daniel were excused from the process.

      The most votes (7) in the nomination were for Rithu Manthra. The model-turned-actress was voted by many for her distancing attitude. Well, a total of 8 contestants have been nominated on Week 1 including Rithu Manthra, 'Kidilam' Firoz, Lekshmi Jayan, Dimpal Bhal, Sandhya, Sai Vishnu, Adoney John and Bhagyalakshmi. In the nomination process, most of them were seen opening up and showing their true self, which was very contrasting to their friendly approach in the house and has now become the talk of the town.

      Rithu Manthra

      Firoz

      Lekshmi

      Dimpal

      Sandhya

      Sai Vishnu

      Adoney

      Bhagyalakshmi

      Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

      • Install the Disney+ Hotstar App (Available in both Android and iOS phones).

      • Create an account using your email id, phone number or social media account.

      • Type 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' in the search bar.

      • Click on the 'Vote Now' icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

      • Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list. (250 votes per week)

      • It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

      Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Firoz Khan, Wife Sajna, And Michelle Ann Daniel Enter The Show

      Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: Dimpal Bhal Will Enter The Finale, Predicts Bhagyalakshmi!

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 23, 2021, 9:57 [IST]
