Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: How To Vote For Manikuttan, Dimpal Bhal & 6 Other Finalists?

One of the popular reality shows Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 was recently suspended owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The show which commenced on February 14 in Chennai, came to an abrupt end on Day 96, when the 8 contestants inside the house- Dimpal Bhal, Manikuttan, Anoop Krishnan, Sai Vishnu, Kidilam Firoz, Noby Marcose, Ramzan Muhammed and Rithu Manthra, were just two weeks away from the season's finale. Notably, the show was going through one of the pivotal tasks Ticket to Finale, which was all set to decide the first finalist of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3: The Winner Of The Season To Be Selected Through Audience Polls!

Though the audiences were disappointed over the sudden end of the show, makers brought in a massive twist by announcing the 8 contestants as the finalists of this season. The winner of the show will now be declared based on the audiences' votes. Earlier, reports were rife that the show will continue once things get back to normal. However, the makers reportedly decided to skip the same considering the seriousness of the pandemic situation and the rules of the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Shooting Amid COVID-19 Lockdown: Report

Well, the audiences can now vote for their favourite contestants from May 24- May 29 to decide the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. Notably, information regarding the season's finale is yet to be revealed by the makers.

Finalists Of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

Dimpal Bhal

Manikuttan

Anoop Krishnan

Sai Vishnu

Kidilam Firoz

Noby Marcose

Ramzan Muhammed

Rithu Manthra

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 Finale

• Install the Disney+ Hotstar App (Available in both Android and iOS phones).

• Create an account using your email id, phone number or social media account. • Type 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' in the search bar.

• Click on the 'Vote Now' icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list (250 votes per week).

• It is to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday (May 29) at midnight.