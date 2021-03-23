Bigg Boss Malayalam Voting Process: How To Vote For Soorya Menon, Anoop Krishnan, Sai Vishnu & Others?

The 6th week nomination process was held in the Monday episode of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3. As usual, each contestant was randomly picked and called to the confession room to nominate any two housemates.

The new captain of the house, 'Kidilam' Firoz was excused from the process. Barring the captain, each contestant received at least one vote in the process. Well, a total of 6 contestants including Sai Vishnu, Anoop Krishnan, Majiziya Bhanu, Soorya Menon, Dimpal Bhal, and Firoz-Sajna (the duo should be counted as a single contestant) have been nominated this time. Firoz-Sajna received the highest votes (6), while Dimpal bagged five votes in the 6th week nomination. Interestingly, the previous captain Ramzan, didn't use the nomination free pass which he was rewarded last week.

Notably, Remya Panicker was evicted last week from Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

On a related note, the house of Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 will next go through a ball task. In the task, each contestant will require to catch balls coming down through a pipeline, after their name appears on the television screen kept in the living room.

Well, after back-to-back entertainment-filled episodes, the mini-screen audiences are all set to witness a high voltage week this time. Meanwhile, check out the nomination list and voting process here.

Nominations This Week

Sai Vishnu

Anoop Krishnan

Majiziya Bhanu

Soorya Menon

Dimpal Bhal

Firoz-Sajna

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Malayalam 3

• Install the Disney+ Hotstar App (Available in both Android and iOS phones).

• Create an account using your email id, phone number or social media account. • Type 'Bigg Boss Malayalam 3' in the search bar.

• Click on the 'Vote Now' icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list (250 votes per week).

• It is to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

