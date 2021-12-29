Bro Daddy First Look: Mohanlal & Prithviraj Sukumaran Promise A Fun Entertainer

The much-awaited Bro Daddy first look poster is finally released on social media. Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the leading man and director-actor of the film revealed the Bro Daddy first look through their official social media handles today (December 29, Wednesday). The highly promising first look promises that the Mohanlal-Prithviraj project is going to be a fun entertainer.

In the first look poster, the leading men are seen standing on the stairs of an ancient-looking bungalow, smiling at each other. Both Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran look dapper in the tuxedo. While the complete actor is seen at this casual best, the actor-filmmaker sports a funky ponytail and statement neck chain.

As reported earlier, Bro Daddy is rumoured to be slated to get a direct OTT release on January 26, 2022. The sources suggest that Bro Daddy will release on the renowned OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar, as both Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's first outing of 2022. The makers are expected to announce the release date officially, along with the official teaser of the movie, very soon.

Bro Daddy features a stellar star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Soubin Shahir, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, Jagadish, Kavya Shetty, and others in the other key roles. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score for the project. Bro Daddy is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.