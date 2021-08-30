Bro Daddy: Mohanlal And Prithviraj Sukumaran's Characters In The Project Revealed!

Bro Daddy, the highly anticipated family entertainer marks the second collaboration of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The talented actor-filmmaker is all set to direct the superstar for the second time, after the huge success of Lucifer. Interestingly, the sources close to Bro Daddy have revealed an exciting update regarding the characters of Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

If the reports are to be believed, Mohanlal is playing the central character in the project, while Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as his son. The reports suggest that Bro Daddy revolves around a Malayali Christian family, and fun incidents that happen in the lives of its members.

However, nothing much has been revealed about Mohanlal's character in the project, which marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's second outing as a director. But, the sources close to Bro Daddy have confirmed that the project is a complete comedy entertainer, which will feature the complete actor in a humorous role. More details on the project are expected to be revealed soon.

Initially, it was planned that Bro Daddy will be entirely shot in Kerala. But, the team was forced to shift the shooting to Hyderbad, owing to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. As per the latest updates, director Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team are planning to wrap up the shooting of the Mohanlal starrer by the first week of September 2021.

Bro Daddy features an extensive star cast including Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Soubin Shahir, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, Jagadish, Kavya Shetty, and others in the key roles. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score for the project. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. The multi-starrer is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.