Bro Daddy: Mohanlal & Prithviraj Sukumaran To Reveal The Teaser Soon!

Bro Daddy, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer which is directed by actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently in its final stage of production. The movie, which marks the second collaboration of Mohanlal and Prithviraj, is touted to be a comedy entertainer. As per the latest updates, the Bro Daddy teaser is now gearing up for a release.

According to the sources close to the project, leading man Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran are planning to reveal the teaser by the last week of November. An official confirmation on the same is expected to be made by both the superstar and the young filmmaker through their official social media handles, in a couple of days.

Along with the teaser, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are also expected to officially announce the release date of Bro Daddy. Even though producer Antony Perumbavoor had confirmed that the movie will get an OTT release, the sources close to the project suggest that there are still possibilities for a theatrical release.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Bro Daddy will get an OTT release on the renowned platform Disney + Hotstar. However, after the fallout between the theatre owners and producer Antony Perumbavoor has been solved amicably, the Mohanlal-Prithviraj project has the chance to hit the theatres first. Even in that case, Bro Daddy will get an OTT release after a month of its theatrical release.

As per the reports, Mohanlal is playing the role of John Kattadi in the movie, which features director Prithviraj Sukumaran as his younger brother Eesho Kattadi. The sources suggest that Bro Daddy revolves around the story of a father-son duo and the peculiar bond they share.

The project features an extensive star cast including Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Soubin Shahir, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, Jagadish, Kavya Shetty, and others in the other key roles. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score for the project. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. Bro Daddy is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.