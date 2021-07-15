Bro Daddy Starts Rolling: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Kalyani Priyadarshan's First Looks Are Out!

Bro Daddy, the highly anticipated Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial has finally started rolling. The pooja ceremony of the Mohanlal starrer was held at Hyderabad today (July 15, Thursday), in the presence of limited crew members. Director Prithviraj, who is also playing a pivotal role in Bro Daddy, took to his official social media handles to reveal the exciting update.

"#BroDaddy Shoot day 1. 😊," the actor-filmmaker captioned his post. Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a working still, thus revealing the first looks of himself and leading lady Kalyani Priyadarshan from the movie. In the picture, Prithviraj is seen sitting on a stylish bike, with Kalyani by his side.

Prithviraj Sukumaran looks uber cool in his camouflage jacket, which is paired with statement sunglasses and a helmet. Kalyani Priyadarshan, on the other hand, looks chic in the formal office suit. From the first picture, it has been confirmed that the duo playing a couple in Bro Daddy, which features Mohanlal as the central character.

Supriya Menon, the popular journalist, and wife of Prithviraj Sukumaran took to her official Instagram page and revealed a working still of the actor-filmmaker. "And we kicked off BroDaddy this morning! Director Sir back in front of the monitor!," wrote Supriya on her post.