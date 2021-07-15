Bro Daddy Starts Rolling: Prithviraj Sukumaran & Kalyani Priyadarshan's First Looks Are Out!

Bro
Daddy,
the
highly
anticipated
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
directorial
has
finally
started
rolling.
The
pooja
ceremony
of
the
Mohanlal
starrer
was
held
at
Hyderabad
today
(July
15,
Thursday),
in
the
presence
of
limited
crew
members.
Director
Prithviraj,
who
is
also
playing
a
pivotal
role
in
Bro
Daddy,
took
to
his
official
social
media
handles
to
reveal
the
exciting
update.
"#BroDaddy
Shoot
day
1.
😊," the
actor-filmmaker
captioned
his
post.
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
also
shared
a
working
still,
thus
revealing
the
first
looks
of
himself
and
leading
lady
Kalyani
Priyadarshan
from
the
movie.
In
the
picture,
Prithviraj
is
seen
sitting
on
a
stylish
bike,
with
Kalyani
by
his
side.
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
looks
uber
cool
in
his
camouflage
jacket,
which
is
paired
with
statement
sunglasses
and
a
helmet.
Kalyani
Priyadarshan,
on
the
other
hand,
looks
chic
in
the
formal
office
suit.
From
the
first
picture,
it
has
been
confirmed
that
the
duo
playing
a
couple
in
Bro
Daddy,
which
features
Mohanlal
as
the
central
character.
Supriya
Menon,
the
popular
journalist,
and
wife
of
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
took
to
her
official
Instagram
page
and
revealed
a
working
still
of
the
actor-filmmaker.
"And
we
kicked
off
BroDaddy
this
morning!
Director
Sir
back
in
front
of
the
monitor!,"
wrote
Supriya
on
her
post.