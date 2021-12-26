Bro Daddy: The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Project To Release On THIS Date?

Bro Daddy, the highly anticipated Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran project, is nearing its final stage of production. The movie, which marks Prithviraj's second outing as a filmmaker, features Mohanlal as the central character. As per the latest updates, Bro Daddy has finally got a release date.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the highly anticipated project is slated to get a direct OTT release on January 26, 2022. The sources suggest that Bro Daddy will release on the renowned OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar, as both Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's first outing of 2022. The makers are expected to announce the release date officially, along with the official teaser of the movie, very soon.

As reported earlier, Mohanlal is playing the central character John Kattadi in the movie, while director Prithviraj Sukumaran himself appears as his son, Isho Kattadi. The actor-director duo had turned playback singers once again for the project and recorded a fun song recently. The makers are expected to reveal this song as the first single of Bro Daddy, along with a fun video, very soon.

In a recent interaction with the media, leading man Mohanlal had confirmed that the makers have officially signed the agreement of release with the OTT giant, thus putting the rumours regarding the theatrical release of Bro Daddy to rest. Even though the project was initially conceived as a theatrical release, the fallout between producer Antony Perumbavoor and Kerala Theatre Owners' Association led to its OTT release.

Bro Daddy, which is touted to be a comedy entertainer, features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Soubin Shahir, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, Jagadish, Kavya Shetty, and others in the other key roles. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score for the project. Bro Daddy is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.