Bro Daddy: The Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran Project To Start Rolling Tomorrow!

Bro Daddy, the highly anticipated project marks the second collaboration of superstar Mohanlal and actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie, which is said to be a fun-filled-entertainer, is finally all set to start rolling. As per the latest updates, Bro Daddy will go on floors tomorrow (July 1, Thursday) in Hyderabad.

Reportedly, the puja ceremony of the Mohanlal starrer will be held in Hyderabad, tomorrow. Director Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team are planning to kickstart the shooting of Bro Daddy immediately after the ceremony. The makers are planning to complete the project in a 40-days long single schedule. If the reports are to be true, Mohanlal has allotted 25 days for the project.

The sources close to the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial have also confirmed that the project is being planned as a mainstream commercial film. So, it has also been confirmed that Bro Daddy is not being made as an OTT film, but the makers are planning for a theatrical release.

However, it is not a massive project like the Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran duo's first outing Lucifer or its sequel Empuraan. Bro Daddy is a relatively small venture, which will be majorly shot indoors following COVID-19 safety guidelines. Even though the project was initially supposed to be filmed entirely in Kochi, the team had to shift to Hyderabad as the Kerala Government has not permitted films shootings in the state.

Pranav Mohanlal's First Look From Hridayam Is Out

Happy Birthday Pranav Mohanlal: 5 Times The Hridayam Actor Left An Everlasting Impression!

Mohanlal appears as the central character in Bro Daddy, which will have Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role. The project features an extensive star cast including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Soubin Shahir, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, and Kaniha in the key roles. Deepak Dev composes the songs and original score for the project. Abhinandan Ramanujam is the director of photography. The multi-starrer is bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.