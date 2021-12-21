CBI 5: Mammootty's Investigation Thriller To Get An Eid 2022 Release?

Mammootty, the megastar of Malayalam cinema recently kickstarted the shooting of the much-awaited fifth installment of the CBI Series. The shooting of K Madhu directorial, which has been tentatively titled CBI 5 is now progressing in Kochi. Now, the sources close to the Mammootty starrer have revealed an exciting update on its release date.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to release CBI 5 on the special occasion of Eid 2022. It has been confirmed that the project is being planned as a theatrical release, and the team has no intentions to go the OTT way.

However, the makers are yet to finalise a release date for the Mammootty starrer. The sources suggest that the release date of CBI 5 will be finalised after the shooting of the project. The team is planning to reveal the highly anticipated official trailer of the K Madhu directorial, along with the first look poster on the occassion of Christmas or New Year 2022.

CBI 5: Mammootty Is The Only Person Who Knows The CLIMAX, Says Reports

Mammootty is once again playing the iconic character Sethurama Iyer, the intelligent CBI officer in CBI 5, which is penned by SN Swami. In a recent interview, the veteran writer confirmed that the character of Sethurama Iyer will not age in the fifth installment, as the audiences love to watch the megastar in the same look. The project, which is touted to be the final part of the CBI Series, reportedly revolves around the concept of basket killing.

Mammootty And Mohanlal To Lock Horns At The Box Office In February 2022?

Along with Mammotty, the original cast members including Jagathi Sreekumar, Mukesh, and Saikumar are a part of CBI 5. Soubin Shahir, Renji Panicker, Asha Sarath, Ramesh Pisharody, and others have joined the team as the additional cast. Jakes Bejoy has composed the original score for the project. Akhil George is the director of photography. The Mammootty starrer is bankrolled by the prestigious banner Swargachithra.