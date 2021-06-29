Cold Case Actress Aditi Balan's Take On Fear Of The Supernatural

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming thriller-horror Cold Case is all set to take the audience on a mysterious ride. Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan in the lead roles, the movie has been the talk of the town since its trailer launch. And if the excitement wasn't enough, Prithviraj fans have been eagerly waiting for the superstar's digital debut on the service. Despite all eyes being on what the superstar has in store, another character that people have been talking about is that of Aditi Balan.

Talking about this hybrid genre, which blends elements of crime and horror and the fear of the supernatural, Aditi Balan said, "I was asked during shooting if I have ever been scared or something. I am not maybe darkness but I haven't experienced anything supernatural. The closest experience would be when I was in the eighth standard. We had gone for an outstation trip and were staying in a hotel, when eight of us-kids- were playing in the middle of night. We suddenly heard some sound and we went towards it and were startled seeing a creepy looking blue haired person peeping from the other side of the door. It's not supernatural but at that moment I flipped, freaked, and ran back to the room. That's the only experience of me getting scared. Also, I don't believe in the supernatural. So, while shooting scenes where I had to look frightened, I would constantly ask the team if I was looked scared enough for real."

Cold Case also stars Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Suchitra Pillai, Athmeeya Rajan and Anil Nedumangad in pivotal roles and promises a well-cooked crime drama- a riveting story of a complex murder mystery that turns into a horrific revelation of supernatural forces emerging in the investigation. With much anticipation and excitement at its peak Cold Case will be released all across the country on June 30, 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.