Cold Case Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

One of the highly anticipated Malayalam films Cold Case has become the latest to take the OTT route for its release. The film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role has released today (June 30) on Amazon Prime Video.

The investigative crime thriller has also become the victim of piracy. Cold Case has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers and other piracy based websites. With the film getting positive response from critics and audiences alike, the sudden leak might obstruct the Prithviraj-starrer's viewership.

Since its release, Cold Case has been getting impressive and favourable reviews with many calling the film a riveting one. Prithviraj Sukumaran who is playing the role of a cop in the film, has undoubtedly impressed his fans as well as the general audience with his intense acting chops.

Revolving around a murder investigation that shockingly has a close link with dark forces and supernatural elements, the film is written by Sreenath V Nathi and directed by cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak. Jointly produced by Anto Joseph and Plan J Studios, the crime thriller features promising actors including Aditi Balan Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Suchitra Pillai and Athmiya Rajan. The film also stars late actor Anil Nedumangad who lost his life after drowning in Kerala's Malankara Dam on December 25 last year.

On a related note, Cold Case's teaser and trailer were released on June 19 and 21 respectively. Interestingly, the film has become the 6th Malayalam direct-to-OTT release on Amazon Prime Video post Sufiyum Sujatayam, CU Soon, Joji, Halal Love Story, and Drishyam 2. Though the Tanu Balak directorial was initially slated to release theatrically, the makers had to drop the plan owing to the second wave of COVID-19.