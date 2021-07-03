Cold Case’s Prithviraj Sukumaran And Sherni’s Vidya Balan Connect On Virtual Chat [Watch Video]

On Amazon Prime Video we saw, Prithviraj Sukumaran aka ACP Sathyajith from Cold Case, and Vidya Balan aka Vidya Vincent in Sherni. Both the films managed to woo the audience, with their gripping storyline. The actors went on to reconnect on a virtual chat about their films, and the audience reaction towards them.

In 2011 too, we saw Prithviraj and Vidya together in a Malayalam titled, Urmi. Both of the actors spoke about the good old past days, and also discussed Cold Case and Sherni.

Cold Case, on one hand, is a police procedural and a supernatural thriller at the same time, with two characters independently arriving at the same questions and answers that lead to solving a puzzle. Whereas, Sherni sees Vidya Balan forest officer named Vidya, whose new assignment is to track down a distressed tigress, which has left villagers and locals terrorized.

Check out the video, released by Amazon Prime video, where both the actors reconnect after 10 years and have a good time.