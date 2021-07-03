Cold Case’s Prithviraj Sukumaran And Sherni’s Vidya Balan Connect On Virtual Chat [Watch Video]

On
Amazon
Prime
Video
we
saw,
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
aka
ACP
Sathyajith
from
Cold
Case,
and
Vidya
Balan
aka
Vidya
Vincent
in
Sherni.
Both
the
films
managed
to
woo
the
audience,
with
their
gripping
storyline.
The
actors
went
on
to
reconnect
on
a
virtual
chat
about
their
films,
and
the
audience
reaction
towards
them.
In
2011
too,
we
saw
Prithviraj
and
Vidya
together
in
a
Malayalam
titled,
Urmi.
Both
of
the
actors
spoke
about
the
good
old
past
days,
and
also
discussed
Cold
Case
and
Sherni.
Cold
Case,
on
one
hand,
is
a
police
procedural
and
a
supernatural
thriller
at
the
same
time,
with
two
characters
independently
arriving
at
the
same
questions
and
answers
that
lead
to
solving
a
puzzle.
Whereas,
Sherni
sees
Vidya
Balan
forest
officer
named
Vidya,
whose
new
assignment
is
to
track
down
a
distressed
tigress,
which
has
left
villagers
and
locals
terrorized.