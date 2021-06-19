    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Cold Case Teaser Out: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Promises A Nail Biting Thriller

      By
      |

      After launching some of the finest and most compelling Malayalam movies on the service, Amazon Prime Video today (June 19) unveiled the teaser of its upcoming direct-to-service Malayalam film Cold Case.

      Cold Case

      Touted to be an investigative crime thriller, the film is helmed by cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak. Backed by Anto Joseph Films And Plan J Studios, the film has story written by Sreenath V Nath.

      Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces Bro Daddy; Actor To Team Up With Mohanlal Yet Again!Prithviraj Sukumaran Announces Bro Daddy; Actor To Team Up With Mohanlal Yet Again!

      Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Release: The Mohanlal Starrer To Release On OnamMarakkar Arabikadalinte Simham Release: The Mohanlal Starrer To Release On Onam

      In the teaser, we see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan and Suchitra Pillai embroiled in a strange situation, blending supernatural elements and a mysterious crime scene. Cold Case will have an exclusive world premiere on June 30, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

      Comments
      Story first published: Saturday, June 19, 2021, 12:53 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 19, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X