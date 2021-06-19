Cold Case Teaser Out: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Promises A Nail Biting Thriller

After launching some of the finest and most compelling Malayalam movies on the service, Amazon Prime Video today (June 19) unveiled the teaser of its upcoming direct-to-service Malayalam film Cold Case.

Touted to be an investigative crime thriller, the film is helmed by cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak. Backed by Anto Joseph Films And Plan J Studios, the film has story written by Sreenath V Nath.

In the teaser, we see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan and Suchitra Pillai embroiled in a strange situation, blending supernatural elements and a mysterious crime scene. Cold Case will have an exclusive world premiere on June 30, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.