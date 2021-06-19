Cold Case Teaser Out: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Promises A Nail Biting Thriller

After
launching
some
of
the
finest
and
most
compelling
Malayalam
movies
on
the
service,
Amazon
Prime
Video
today
(June
19)
unveiled
the
teaser
of
its
upcoming
direct-to-service
Malayalam
film
Cold
Case.
Touted
to
be
an
investigative
crime
thriller,
the
film
is
helmed
by
cinematographer
turned
director
Tanu
Balak.
Backed
by
Anto
Joseph
Films
And
Plan
J
Studios,
the
film
has
story
written
by
Sreenath
V
Nath.
In
the
teaser,
we
see
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Aditi
Balan
and
Suchitra
Pillai
embroiled
in
a
strange
situation,
blending
supernatural
elements
and
a
mysterious
crime
scene.
Cold
Case
will
have
an
exclusive
world
premiere
on
June
30,
2021,
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.