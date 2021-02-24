Cold Case: The Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Gets A Release Date?

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the actor-filmmaker is all set to play a police officer once again in the upcoming cop thriller Cold Case. The highly anticipated project, which was initially planned as a direct-to-OTT film, is now all set to get a theatrical release. Reportedly, Cold Case has now got a release date.

If the reports are to be true, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has been slated to hit the theatres on April 9, 2021, Friday. As per the latest updates, the makers of Cold Case are planning to officially announce the release date along with the first look poster of the movie, very soon.

Cold Case, which is said to be an out-and-out crime thriller, features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the role of Sathyajith IPS, the Assistant Commissioner of Police. According to the reports, the actor is playing a unique cop character, which is entirely different from the police roles he has played on the silver screen, so far.

Cold Case will mark the directorial debut Tanu Balak, the senior cinematographer. According to the filmmaker, the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is completely set in the Capital city of Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram. Despite being a police story, the movie will not have any action sequences. Cold Case was mostly shot indoors and has very few crowd scenes, which made it easy to shoot amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The project stars Aditi Balan as the female lead. The actress is said to be playing the role of a journalist in the Tanu Balak directorial. The project is jointly produced by cinematographer Jomon T John, editor Shameer Mohammed, and Anto Joseph. Jomon himself handles the cinematography, along with Girish Gangadharan. Shameer himself handles the editing.

Also Read:

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kuruthi: The Pre-Release Business Report Is Out!

Prithviraj Sukumaran To Play A Key Role In Mohanlal's Barroz?