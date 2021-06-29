Cold Case Twitter Review: Did Prithviraj Sukumaran-Aditi Balan Starrer Impress Twitterati?

Cold Case, the highly anticipated cop thriller that features Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan in the lead roles, has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The project, which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Tanu Balak, revolves around a murder case that has gone cold. Cold Case marks Prithviraj Sukumaran's comeback to police roles, after a short gap.

The multi-faceted talent is playing the role of ACP Sathyajith who re-opens the murder case. Aditi Balan, on the other hand, essays the role of journalist Medha Padmaja, who does a parallel investigation on the same case. Cold Case is scripted by newcomer Sreenath V Nath.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who is all excited about his first direct-to-OTT release, opened up about Cold Case in a recent interview. According to the actor-filmmaker, it was producer-cinematographer Jomon J John, who approached him for the project. He was highly impressed with the script of Cold Case and wanted to produce it, but Jomon later revealed that he is producing the project.

Coming to Cold Case, the highly anticipated project also features Suchitra Pillai, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, late Anil Nedumangadu, Athmiya Rajan, and so on in the supporting roles. Prakash Alex has composed the songs and original score. Jomon T John and Gireesh Gangadharan have handled the cinematography. Shameer Muhammed is the editor of the project. Cold Case is jointly produced by Plan J Studios and Anto Joseph Film Company.

