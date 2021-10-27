Darshana Song From Hridayam Takes Social Media By Storm; Vineeth Sreenivasan Pens A Heartfelt Note!

The highly anticipated first single of Hridayam, the 'Darshana' song was released on October 25, Monday. The first single of the Vineeth Sreenivasan directorial, which is a romantic number, features leading man Pranav Mohanlal and Darshana Rajendran, who appears as one of the female leads. As expected, the 'Darshana' song has now taken social media by storm.

As per the latest updates, the first single of Hridayam has already crossed 3 Million views on YouTube, thus emerging as one of the biggest chartbusters of recent times. The 'Darshana' song had crossed 2.4 Million views within it completed the first 24 hours of its release.

Vineeth Sreenivasan, the director of Hridayam who is overwhelmed with the response received by the 'Darshana' song, took to his official Instagram page and penned a heartfelt note. In his post, the talented filmmaker has narrated how the 'Darshana' song was composed, back in 2019. He also confirmed that the much-awaited audio cassettes of Hridayam are releasing in January 2022.

"Thanks for so much for the overwhelming response you all have been giving for our song. Darshana was composed in July 2019, in a small studio room in Hesham Abdul Wahab's house.. I remember the magic I felt when he stood in front of the mic and sang the melody in one go. We waited for almost 2 years and three months for this to come out. A lot of amazing technicians, musicians have worked relentlessly for Hridayam. All of us have just wanted to give people an experience that they would cherish. We are giving this movie, our Hridayam, everything.. pls keep us in prayers..," reads Vineeth Sreenivasan's post.

"By God's grace, the audio cassettes will come in jan, the film will release in Jan. Until then, we ll keep putting bits and pieces of our heart out there!!! 😊

Pls use good quality headphones or speakers to listen to Darshana. There is a lot of hard work from Hesham, our mixing & mastering engineers, their team, Audiographer and so many others. We all want you to have a great listening experience..

thank you for all the love

Thank god for this day!!! 😊😊," concluded the filmmaker.

Hridayam, which is touted to be a romantic drama, features Pranav Mohanlal as the central character Arun. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran appear as the female leads in the movie. The project is bankrolled by Visakh Subramaniam and Noble Babu Thomas, under the prestigious banner Merryland Cinemas.