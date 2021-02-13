Did Mohanlal Accidentally Reveal Drishyam 2 Climax Twist?

Mohanlal, the complete actor is currently busy promoting his highly anticipated project, Drishyam 2. The teaser and trailer of the highly anticipated project have left the audiences to think about what is in store this time. But now, Mohanlal has accidentally revealed the Drishyam 2 climax twist in a recent promotional interview.

During the interview given to Reporter TV, the interviewer had asked Mohanlal about the possibilities of a third installment in the Drishyam franchise. The complete actor instantly answered that his character George Kutty is in jail, and he has to break free for Drishyam 3 to happen. Now, this revelation has led to the netizens believe that Mohanlal's character will be finally sentenced to imprisonment, in the climax of Drishyam 2.

However, Mohanlal's accidental revelation has not gone well with some of the cine-goers, who were eagerly waiting for the release of Drishyam 2. Sadly, the superstar has been severely trolled by a group of netizens for his tongue of slip. But some others strongly believe that Mohanlal made this revelation intentionally, to increase the curiosity level among the audiences.

The cine-goers have already come up with various theories regarding the climax twist of Drishyam 2. Some believe that George Kutty might surrender to the law, in order to protect his wife and daughter. But another group of netizens believes that the Jeethu Joseph directorial deals with a new crime. They point out a scene in the trailer, where an unknown man is seen carrying a corpse, as proof of this claim.

Coming to Drishyam 2, the Jeethu Joseph project is getting a worldwide release on Amazon Prime Video, on February 19. The movie, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, will have leading lady Meena and other main characters of Drishyam returning in their respective roles.

