Bigg Boss Malayalam 3, the much-awaited Mohanlal-hosted show is finally back on the television screens. Among the 14 contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3, Dimpal Bahl has already garnered the attention of the audiences with her unique personality and super long hair. Dimpal Bahl is a psychologist, entrepreneur, fashion enthusiast, stylist, and cancer survivor.

In her introduction video, the 21-year-old stated: "I don't think I'm unique, but I know I'm unique." Dimpal Bahl says that she doesn't want to be like someone else, but wants to be herself. She also revealed that she doesn't want to be perfect.

Well, we know that you are intrigued to know more about Dimpal Bahl. Here is everything you need to know about the Bigg Boss Malayalam 3 contestant...

The Multi-Faceted Talent Dimpal Bahl is a children's psychologist by profession. She is also a fashion enthusiast and stylist. Interestingly, she is also a budding businesswoman. Well, Dimpal is unarguably one of the most interesting personalities of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3. A Cancer Survior Dimpal Bahl was diagnosed with osteoblastoma, a rare form of cancer that dissolves the bones, at the age of 12. However, she survived the disease and came out of it stronger. Thinkal Bahl's Sister Thinkal Bahl, the elder sister of Dimpal Bahl is a familiar face to the audiences, who have watched the Surya TV reality show Malayalee House. Thinkal was one of the strongest contestants of the show, which was aired in 2013. The sisters share a very close bond, and frequently appear in Instagram videos together. The Uttar Pradesh Connection Dimpal Bahl's father is a Rajput who hails from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Her mother, on the other hand, is a Malayali from Erattayar, Kattappana, Idukki. Dimpal credits her mother for her super long hair.

