Drishyam 2 First Review: This Mohanlal Starrer Might Repeat The Magic Of The First Part!

Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer has now set social media on fire with its first reviews. The viewers, who recently watched the exclusive preview show of Drishyam 2, are showering the movie with overwhelmingly positive reviews. From the first reviews, it is evident that the Mohanlal starrer might repeat the magic of its first part.

According to the reports that are coming out after the preview show, the biggest highlight of Drishyam 2 is the leading man Mohanlal's excellent performance. The reviews suggest that the complete actor has delivered his finest performance in the last few years in the Jeethu Jospeh directed project.

Good Preview Reports for #Drishyam2... Especially Lalettan's performance & climax... As per reports a big loss for theatres...! — AB George (@AbGeorge_2255) February 16, 2021

The viewers, who watched the preview show even suggest that the climax portion is the strength of Drishyam 2, much like the first installment Drishyam. However, some of the viewers expressed their deep disappointment over the Mohanlal starrer getting an Amazon Prime Video release and stated that it is a big loss for theatres. Some even stated that it is a wrong move by the producer, Antony Perumbavoor.

#Drishyam2 Preview Reports 👌



Bad Bad Bad Bad Bad Bad Bad Bad Bad Bad Bad Bad Bad Bad Bad Bad Decision @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine 😑



Steaming Only On @PrimeVideoIN From February 19th 🎉 — Forum Reelz (@Forum_Reelz) February 16, 2021

From the recent interviews, it is evident that the leading man Mohanlal is extremely happy about how Drishyam 2 has turned out to be. The complete actor has stated that the Jeethu Joseph directorial is an intelligent suspense thriller, that offers moments that will blow away the audiences. With the release of the first reviews, expectations are riding high on the project.

Drishyam 2 will have Mohanlal once again playing the much-celebrated character George Kutty. Meena, the senior actress will return as George Kutty's wife Rani. The movie, which is touted to be an emotional thriller, will also have Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, and Siddique reprising their characters from the original. Drishyam 2 will release on Amazon Prime Video, on February 19, Friday.

Also Read:

Mohanlal Treats Viewers With A Melodious Song 'Ore Pakal' From His Upcoming Thriller Drishyam 2

Mohanlal Reveals His Next Film, Favourite Cartoon & This About Drishyam's Theatrical Release