Drishyam 2 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Complete Actor Mohanlal's highly awaited film Drishyam 2 has released today (February 19, 2021) on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the family thriller has become the latest film to be leaked online. Drishyam 2 has been leaked on Telegram, Movierulz and other piracy-based websites.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under his production company Aashirvad Cinemas, the film has been garnering positive response from the audiences. Netizens are heaping praises on Mohanlal for his portrayal as Georgekutty, a school dropout who is on a mission to protect his family after his elder daughter commits a grave crime to defend herself.

The mind-boggling performances of other actors, breathtaking cinematography of Satheesh Kurup, music score by Anil Johnson, and the screenplay penned by Jeethu Joseph have also been appreciated by the audience. Drishyam 2 is a stupendous mix of suspense, thriller, emotions and family bonding, which makes the film watchable.

On a related note, the Mohanlal-starrer is the sequel to his 2013 film Drishyam, which received a widespread positive response from the audience upon its release in theatres worldwide. Drishyam 2 will begin where the first part ended and is expected to answer all the unanswered questions in the first instalment, which left the audience in awe.

The star cast of Drishyam 2 includes Meena, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Krishna, Sai Kumar, GB Ganesh Kumar, Aneesh G Menon, Kozhikode Narayanan Nair and so on. Though the film was earlier planned to release in January 2021 in theatres, the makers later decided to go with Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Drishyam 2 Exclusive: Mohanlal Says Georgekutty Is A Mystery; Reveals His Favourite Version Of Drishyam!

Also Read: Drishyam 2 Trailer Release: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph's Film Gets A Release Date!