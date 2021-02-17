Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Invites Fans For Virtual Meet; ‘My Family And I Can’t Wait To Meet Our Extended Family’

Here's big news for all Mohanlal fans and followers! The Superstar recently took to his social media handle to invite his 'extended family' for a virtual fan meet ahead of Drishyam 2's Amazon Prime release. The fan-meet will be held on February 18 at 6 pm and will have Mohanlal, Meena Sagar, Esther Anil and Ansiba along with the director of the family thriller Jeethu Jospeh.

Sharing the registration link for the same, the actor tweeted, "My family and I can't wait to meet our extended family! Come join us for an exclusive virtual fan-meet! Register here: https://drishyam2fanmeet.com #Drishyam2OnPrime premieres on Feb 19, @PrimeVideoIN #MeenaSagar #JeethuJoseph @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine @drishyam2movie #SatheeshKurup."

Those interested will have to click on the link and register for the fan-meet by sharing credentials including name, email id and one valid social media link. Also, the person will have to state a reason why he/she should be a part of the event. By accepting the terms and conditions and clicking on 'register now' the page will take you to another one that says, "Thank you for participating! Stay tuned to find out if you are one of the lucky ones." Notably, more info about the same will be shared with the participants through their registered email id.

On a related note, Drishyam 2 will have a massive release on February 19 on Amazon Prime Video. The thriller produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashiravad Cinemas also features Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Krishna, Sai Kumar, KB Ganesh Kumar and Aneesh G Menon in key roles. Drishyam 2 is a sequel to Jeethu Joseph's 2013 film Drishyam, which garnered huge love from the audience and critics alike.

