Drishyam 2 Exclusive: Mohanlal Says Georgekutty Is A Mystery; Reveals His Favourite Version Of Drishyam!

Drishyam 2 is all set to release on February 19, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. The massive announcement was recently (February 6) made during the trailer launch of the film. Though the trailer was initially planned to be released on February 8, the unfortunate leak left the makers with no other option than to unveil it minutes later.

Helmed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam revolves around Georgekutty, who hatches several plots to protect his family from the law and police, after his elder daughter commits a grave crime to defend herself. Actor Mohanlal plays the role of Georgekutty, a protective father and a school dropout who manages to find loopholes inspired by films, to save his family from the grasp of the law. Drishyam 2 follows up on the story.

FilmiBeat was a part of Mohanlal's exclusive interaction with the media, wherein the actor opened up about playing the role of Georgekutty, shooting post-COVID-19 lockdown, his favourite version of Drishyam and much more. Excerpts.

Georgekutty Is A Mystery!

When asked about revisiting Georgekutty and meeting the Drishyam team after 7 years, Mohanlal said, "For me, Georgekutty is a mystery. Still, I don't know what is his character, his emotions and his strength. Nobody knows about it. I was very confused to portray Georgekutty because you cannot show his emotions to the people so he was suppressing all his emotions and projecting some other kind of emotions outside. If you watch the whole film you can see Georgekutty is in a different trance. Portraying Georgekutty was not a challenge, but to script Drishyam 2 was very difficult and Jeethu has succeeded in that."

"To see Rani (Meena) and my children after 7 years, their problems and no body knows about that because people especially the audience do not know about Georgekutty's life. So something again is coming to Georgekutty's house and we do not know how he is going to handle it. So Georgekutty for me is a mystery," he added.

Mohanlal's Favourite Version Of Drishyam

Revealing that he has seen and loved all the versions of Drishyam, the actor said, "I have seen Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. All these movies are good because the storyline is so strong. So hopefully we will watch Drishyam 2 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi and in Chinese also."

Similarity Between Mohanlal And Georgekutty

Talking about the similarity between Mohanlal and Georgekutty from Drishyam, the actor said, "I know about Mohanlal at least a little, but I do not know about Georgekutty. He is a mystery. His behavioural pattern, his character, his way of dealing things and family bonding. It's a mystery for me. Drishyam 2 is also a mystery for me. If you watch the film you can see Georgekutty is within so many things. You will have to watch Drishyam 2 at least 2-3 times, only then you will understand it."

Going Back To The Sets Of Drishyam 2 Post COVID-19 lockdown

Sharing his experience of getting back to sets after almost 6 months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, Mohanlal said, "I didn't find any difficulty because for the last 43 years I am acting and it is Drishyam, so I know about the story, the script and colleague. It is like coming back to my family after 6 months."

Fear And Georgekutty Equals Drishyam 2?

Calling fear a major element of both Drishyam and Drishyam 2, Mohanlal went on to say, "Fear is the reason for so many things. You cannot distribute the fear to everyone. Georgekutty also has fears. He is just cooling down the family tension and is ready to fight to protect his family in a safe and sound manner. There is fear and that's why Drishyam 2 happened and people want to know what is going to happen? What is the fear? And who is the villain? So you will have to watch the film to get all these answers."

On a related note, the supporting cast of Drishyam 2 includes Meena, Esther Anil, Ansiba, Asha Sharath, Kalabhavan Shajon, Siddique and Roshan Basheer among others. The film will begin where the first part ended and is expected to answer all the unanswered questions in Drishyam, that left the audience in awe.

