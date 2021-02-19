    For Quick Alerts
      Drishyam 2: Mohanlal Says Thank You To His Fans For Their Love And For Keeping Georgekutty’s Secret Safe

      As the cult Malayalam thriller Drishyam 2 is available for fans to watch on Amazon Prime Video starting today (February 19, 2021), the lead actor of the film, Mohanlal shared a very special message for his fans.

      In a video, shared on his social media handles, Mohanlal aka Georgekutty thanked his fans for their constant love and support. He also thanked them for keeping Georgekutty's secrets safe!

      Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 2 stars Mohanlal, Meena, Esther and Ansiba.

      The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

      Story first published: Friday, February 19, 2021, 18:21 [IST]
