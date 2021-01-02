Drishyam 2 OTT Release: Mohanlal's Decision Upsets The Theatre Owners Association

Drishyam 2, the highly anticipated Mohanlal starrer is getting an OTT release. The team revealed the big announcement along with the release of the Drishyam 2 teaser on January 1, 2021, New Year's Day. However, Mohanlal and his team's decision to premiere the film on Amazon Prime Video has deeply upset the Theatre Owners Association.

The spokesperson of the Theatre Owners Association, Liberty Basheer slammed the superstar for his decision to go for an OTT release, while addressing the media. According to Basheer, the theater owners were hopeful that the release of Drishyam 2 will bring back the audiences to the theatres. He also stated that Mohanlal's decision has hit hard the theatres owners.

The Kerala Film Chamber too is unhappy with the team's decision to premiere Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The film chamber members slammed Mohanlal for not thinking about the current situation and called it a selfish act. They pointed out how Vijay, who is the biggest star of Tamil cinema patiently waited for the theatres to re-open, to release his biggest project Master.

However, Jeethu Joseph the director of Drishyam 2 defended Mohanlal and producer Antony Perumbavoor in a recent interview given to a leading Malayalam media. According to the hitmaker, the team acted according to the need of the hour. He pointed out that the future of the film will be totally unpredictable if they had waited for the theatres to re-open.

However, Pinarayi Vijayan, the Chief Minister of Kerala confirmed that the theatres of Kerala will re-open on January 5, Tuesday with 50 percent occupancy. This news has deeply disappointed a group of Mohanlal fans and cine-goers, who missed the chance to watch the highly anticipated film on big screens. The makers of Drishyam 2, on the other hand, is planning to reveal the premiere date very soon.

Also Read:

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020: Ajith Kumar, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Win The Top Honours!

Mohanlal Reveals Drishyam 2 Teaser; The Film To Premiere On Amazon Prime Video In 2021!