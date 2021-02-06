Drishyam 2 Trailer Leaked; Mohanlal Starrer To Release On February 19?

The highly anticipated trailer of Drishyam 2 has been leaked online. Though the trailer was supposed to release on February 8, 2021, the 2-minute-27-second video was leaked on social media and has now become the talk of the town.

Also, the trailer has unveiled the release date, which is February 19, 2021. Disappointed fans and followers of Mohanlal are now trending the hashtag 'Drishyam 2' on social media and are demanding Amazon Prime Video to release the trailer as soon as possible.

Notably, Drishyam 2 has skipped theatrical release and is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Written and directed by celebrated director Jeethu Joseph, the Mohanlal-starrer is the sequel to the 2013 film Drishyam. The thriller produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashiravad Cinemas, features an ensemble cast including Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Anisba, Esther and Saikumar.

Interestingly, Drishyam was remade in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Sinhala and Chinese. The film revolves around a school dropout Georgekutty, who hatches a plot to protect his family from the law and police when his daughter commits a grave crime to defend herself. The second instalment of the film will begin where the first part ended and is expected to give answers to questions that were left unanswered in Drishyam.

