Drishyam 2 Trailer Release: Mohanlal As Georgekutty To Arrive On February 8!

The highly anticipated update of Drishyam 2 is here! The lead actor of the film Mohanlal took to his social media handle today (February 5, 2021), to announce the arrival of Georgekutty. The much-awaited trailer of Drishyam 2 will be out on February 8, 2021 (Monday).

Sharing a brand new poster of the film, Mohanlal wrote, "The mystery continues.. #Drishyam2Trailer out on Feb 8! #Drishyam2OnPrime @PrimeVideoIN."

Well, countless fans and followers of the actor are highly thrilled with the new update of the film, and are eagerly waiting to witness the teaser in 3 days. In the poster shared, Mohanlal as Georgekutty can be seen tensed and lost in thoughts, which presumably has a lot to do with the crux of the film.

For the uninitiated, Drishyam 2 will have a massive release on Amazon Prime Video. Reportedly, the release date of the film will be out along with the trailer.

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the thriller is the sequel to the 2013 film Drishyam. The Mohanlal-starrer backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the film also features an ensemble cast including Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in key roles.

