Drishyam 2 Trailer Release: Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph’s Film Gets A Release Date!

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the highly awaited trailer of Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal in the lead role. All set to release globally on February 19, 2021, the film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and features Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles.

Drishyam 2 has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Starting off from where the first part ended, the upcoming Amazon Original Movie raises the stakes with an edgier and more thrilling plot. The trailer takes the viewers into the intriguing world of Georgekutty (essayed by Mohanlal) and his family and how their lives have altered post that one fateful night. The gripping tale will keep the fans at the edge of their seats, as the man of the house strives to protect his family once again.

Also Read:Drishyam 2 Trailer Leaked; Mohanlal Starrer To Release On February 19?

Also Read: Drishyam 2 Trailer Release: Mohanlal As Georgekutty To Arrive On February 8!