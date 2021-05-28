Drishyam 2 TRP Ratings: The Mohanlal Starrer Becomes The 3rd Most Viewed Malayalam Film!

Mohanlal's recently released OTT blockbuster Drishyam 2 had its television premiere on the superstar's birthday (May 21, 2021). As per the latest reports, the Jeethu Joseph directorial, which was premiered on Asianet, has received a massive TRP rating. Interestingly, Drishyam 2 has emerged as the 3rd most viewed Malayalam film of all time.

According to the latest updates, the Mohanlal starrer has entered the all-time Top 3 most viewed films list, with TRP impressions that crossed 6.5 Million. Interestingly, the world television premiere of Drishyam 2 was announced just one day prior. Despite getting a television premiere on short notice, the Jeethu Joseph project has succeeded in getting excellent TRP ratings.

#Drishyam2 WTP on @Mohanlal's birthday enters the alltime Top3 TRP list in Mollywood. It was a normal Friday telecast with only 1 day's prior announcement.



6589000 impressions (6.5 Mil+) #TRPEmperorMOHANLAL@Mohanlal #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/JP97wwDstl — Kaushik LM (😷 #StaySafe) (@LMKMovieManiac) May 27, 2021

If the reports are to be believed, all the films in the Top 5 all-time highest TRP rating list of Malayalam cinema feature Mohanlal in the lead role. Thus, the complete actor has once again proved he is the biggest superstar the industry has ever seen. With the success of Drishyam 2, Mohanlal has once again cemented his massive popularity among the cine-goers.

Coming to Drishyam 2, the movie which had to skip the theatrical release due to the pandemic, was directly released on Amazon Prime Video in February 2021. The highly anticipated sequel of the 2013-released blockbuster Drishyam succeeded in impressing both the audiences and critics alike. The Mohanlal starrer also emerged as the first-ever OTT blockbuster from the Malayalam film industry.

The movie, which depicted how George Kutty and his family face their past, is scripted by director Jeethu Joseph himself. Mohanlal once again played the central character George Kutty, while the senior actress Meena returned in the role of his wife Rani. Drishyam 2, which is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas, is now getting remade to the major Indian languages including Telugu and Hindi.