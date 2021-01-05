Drishyam 2 Went For An OTT Release To Make Way For Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham: Antony Perumbavoor

Drishyam 2 getting an OTT release has not gone well with the theatre owners, as well as a large group of audiences. But Antony Perumbavoor, the producer of both the Mohanlal starters, revealed the actual reason behind this decision. In a recent interview, Antony revealed that Drishyam 2 went to the OTT platform to make way for the release of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham.

According to the producer, the long delay of Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham had created a big liability for the makers, as it is a project that is made with a budget of Rs. 100 Crores. Even though they received great offers from the OTT platforms to release the Priyadarshan directorial, the makers decided to give them a skip as it is a film made for the big screen.

It was impossible for the makers to release both the films in theatres, at this point. So, they decided to sell Drishyam 2 to Amazon Prime Video, as that was the only option left. Antony Perumbavoor has also confirmed that Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham will now hit the theatres without any hurdles.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which features Mohanlal in the titular role, is slated to hit the theatres on March 26, 2021. The makers recently revealed the new release date of the project, by releasing a poster through the official social media pages of the cast and crew. Things are expected to be back to normal by March 2021, as the theatres in Kerala are already gearing up for the re-opening.

Drishyam 2, on the other hand, will get premiered in Amazon Prime Video mostly by the end of January or the beginning of February 2021. According to director Jeethu Joseph, the movie is now nearing the final stage of its post-production. The final cut of the Mohanlal starrer will be handed over to Amazon Prime Video very soon.

