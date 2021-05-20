Drishyam 2 World Television Premiere: Mohanlal Starrer To Hit Mini Screens On The Actor’s Birthday!

Here's a big news! One of the successful Mollywood films of 2021 Drishyam 2 is all set for its world television premiere. As per the official Twitter handle of Asianet, the family thriller will be telecast at 7 pm on the channel on the occasion of the lead actor Mohanlal's birthday (May 21).

Well, with the news going viral on social media, fans can't stop sharing their love for the film and beloved Lalettan, who is turning 61 tomorrow. On the other hand, considering the film's success one cannot rule out the chances of Drishyam 2 garnering a record-breaking TRP rating with its world television premiere.

Let us tell you that the film written and directed by Jeethu Joseph was released directed on Amazon Prime Video on February 19, 2021. Upon its release on the OTT platform, the film was well received by the audience who couldn't stop gushing over the intense screen presence of the senior actor, along with impeccable performances of the other cast members. Drishyam 2's enthralling storyline along with the breathtaking visuals and brilliant background music were also among the few highlights of the film.

Backed by Antony Perumbavoor under his production banner Aashirvad Cinemas, Drishyam 2 revolves around Georgekutty, a school dropout who is on a mission to protect his family after his elder daughter commits a grave crime to defend herself. Notably, the family thriller is a sequel to Mohanlal's 2013 film Drishyam, which also received terrific response from the audiences upon its release in theatres worldwide.

The star cast of Drishyam 2 includes Meena, Esther Anil, Ansiba Hassan, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Krishna, Sai Kumar, GB Ganesh Kumar, Aneesh G Menon and Kozhikode Narayanan Nair.