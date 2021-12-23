Dulquer Salmaan & Amaal Sufiya Celebrate 10 Years Of Togetherness; Actor Wishes His Wife With A Lovely Post

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya, one of the most-loved star couples of Malayalam cinema celebrated 10 years of togetherness on December 22, Wednesday. The pan-Indian star took to his official social media handles on a special day and wished his dear wife a lovely post. Dulquer Salmaan also shared glimpses of their 10th anniversary celebrations, along with some unseen selfies, with the post.

"A decade of us. Of setting sail together as twenty somethings. With no direction and just the wind to lead us. Most times riding the waves that come at us. Shooting the breeze together. Holding each other tight during squalls. Finding our zen during dead calms. Creating life. That becoming our lives. Now we have a compass and an anchor. Together through various ports of call our voyage continues. We are still discovering new lands and there's so much more to see. A decade later our vessel is stronger. The sails stand tall. With our angel safely on crows nest. Port or starboard I know we'll figure it out together. Shipmates forever.

#dQnA #dQnAnM #tenyears #decadeofdecadence #madeitthisfar #forevertogo #iasked #yousaidyes #westillhere," wrote Dulquer Salmaan on his post.

Dulquer Salmaan and Amaal Sufiya's close friends from the film industry, including Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nazriya Nazim, Mrunal Thakur, Tovino Thomas, Diana Penty, Soubin Shahir, Pooja Bhatt, and others wished the star couple on their special day, by commenting on the actor's anniversary post.